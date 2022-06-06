On Friday, June 3, Burgess Hill Bowls Club held a Tea Party, which was well attended with guests tucking in to some wonderful sandwiches and cakes.

On Sunday afternoon, June 5, Silverdale Road was closed off for a street party with plenty of food and drink to go around.

Farm Way and Rosebarn Close combined for their street party on the Sunday.

Revellers were lucky with the weather but numerous gazebos were put up 'just in case' and everyone had fun in their red, white and blue outfits.

The party included songs, an enthusiastic Hokey Cokey and various games for younger attendees.

More Burgess Hill pictures will be added to this story as they come in.

