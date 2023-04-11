Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Burgess Hill’s Family Fun Sessions hailed as a huge success

Some 30 families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) attended a fun-filled Burgess Hill Town Council event last week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

The Family Fun Sessions took place at The King’s Church on Tuesday, April 4, offering a selection of arts and crafts, and sensory tables.

Activities included bulb planting, circus equipment and a giant train track and the library provided a sensory story time to attendees.

Jenny Fisher taught Makaton, while staff from the Early Help team and West Sussex Libraries provided advice and support to the parents and carers.

The event was funded by The Budding Foundation, who donated bulbs and compost, and it was supported by The King's Church.

One parent said: “The kids had a lovely time and it was great to go somewhere where there was no judgement from other parents and my child could be himself and have fun. He especially loved the trains and the ball pit.”

There will be more sessions in August.

Burgess HillBurgess Hill Town Council