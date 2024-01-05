In pictures: Busy December for Sussex children's charity

A Sussex children’s charity is starting 2024 full of energy and optimism after a packed December.

Chailey Heritage Foundation - situated at North Chailey between Lewes and Haywards Heath - educates and cares for children and young people with complex physical disabilities.

Highlights of a packed December included: A visit from Uckfield and District Lions Club's Santa Sleigh to the charity's residential bungalows and a party at the Leisure and Skills Centre

The Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association Sussex paid a visit to the charity bringing presents and poet Mark Dury visited and read some of his poems

Children also enjoyed a festive themed Aquamovers session; the After School Club members made various crafts and the fantastic Kidenza Orchestra performed.

in addition, The Coro Nuovo Choir - a leading Sussex choir - helped raise £1,228 at the charity's annual carol concert.

Gareth Germer, Chief Executive of Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: "I want to thank everyone who made it such a special time for our children and young people. There really were some very special events and activities. 2024 is now upon us and as an organisation, we look forward to the coming year with confidence, energy and enthusiasm."

