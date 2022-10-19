IN PICTURES: Car fire outside Tesco in Rottingdean
Shoppers and workers inside a Rottingdean Tesco were stunned as a parked car burst out into flames outside the store.
The fire broke out just after 8:20am on Tuesday, October 18, outside the Express store on West Street.
Thick black smoke clouds filled the air on the roads next to the A259 and one East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was in attendance.
Firefighters extinguished the fire within about 15 minutes.
The fire service confirmed there was no injuries reported and the store was reopened within the hour.