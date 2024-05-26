The event, which is in its third year, was held on the front lawn of Chichester College from noon to 7pm.

This year for the first time ever, Chichester Pride was preceded by a parade in the morning.

The procession left from Priory Park at 10.30am, before winding along Guildhall Street and then turning left down North Street towards the Market Cross.

It then finished outside the cathedral for speeches before dispersing.

Ahead of yesterday’s festivities, Dawn Gracie, one of the key figures in its organisation, said: “I am absolutely thrilled at the way people have embraced Pride in Chichester.

“Chichester has really taken to Pride, and the support from the councils and from Bid has been overwhelming. Pride is important globally to show the visibility of the Pride community. Things have progressed so much in recent years but there are still battles to be had. There is still unfairness and there is definitely still work to be done.”

Entertainment this year included RuPaul's drag race star Sum Ting Wong.

Chichester College, the University of Chichester, CAOS Musical Productions and a strong line-up of drag queens and drag kings also took part, as well as The Cocoa Butter Club.

