In pictures: Children’s Safari hosted by Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network at Bedelands Nature Reserve

The Children’s Safari took place at Bedelands Nature Reserve on Wednesday, July 27, offering an exciting wildlife adventure for children aged four to 11.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 2:16 pm

The event was hosted by Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network and supported by Central Sussex Rotary and Burgess Hill Town Council.

These photos by Steve Robards show kids catching insects in a minibeast hunt, studying animal bones, getting their faces painted and having all sorts of fun in the Mid Sussex countryside.

They also enjoyed a delightful picnic.

Burgess Hill Town Council
