The event was hosted by Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network and supported by Central Sussex Rotary and Burgess Hill Town Council.
These photos by Steve Robards show kids catching insects in a minibeast hunt, studying animal bones, getting their faces painted and having all sorts of fun in the Mid Sussex countryside.
They also enjoyed a delightful picnic.
1. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Photo: Steve Robards, SR2207282
2. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Photo: Steve Robards, SR2207282
3. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Photo: Steve Robards, SR2207282
4. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network Children's Safari
Photo: Steve Robards, SR2207282