In Pictures: Classic cars, live and music and plenty of good food at Eastbourne Feastival 2024

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
Eastbourne Feastival returned for the eighth year running over the weekend (August 24-25), bringing a classic car show, live music and plenty of great food to visitors from all over town.

Kicking off at Hampden Park, the event bills itself as a stirring cocktail of food, culture and music, featuring some of the UK and Europe’s best tribute acts, local artists, ethnic street dance groups, international singers and a variety of displays.

Special for this year was an international food court featuring delicious offerings from a variety of international cuisines, including American, Chinese, Thai, Mexican, Greek and Italian.

Alongside the bar, serving alcohol and soft drinks, there was a classic car show, a range of game stalls, a dedicated soft play area and a children’s area with funfair rides.

Eastbourne Feastival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Feastival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Feastival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Feastival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Feastival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

