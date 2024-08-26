In Pictures: Classic cars, live and music and plenty of good food at Eastbourne Feastival 2024

Kicking off at Hampden Park, the event bills itself as a stirring cocktail of food, culture and music, featuring some of the UK and Europe’s best tribute acts, local artists, ethnic street dance groups, international singers and a variety of displays.
Special for this year was an international food court featuring delicious offerings from a variety of international cuisines, including American, Chinese, Thai, Mexican, Greek and Italian.
Alongside the bar, serving alcohol and soft drinks, there was a classic car show, a range of game stalls, a dedicated soft play area and a children’s area with funfair rides.
Classic cars, live and music and plenty of good food at Eastbourne Feastival 2024
Eastbourne Feastival 2024
Eastbourne Feastival 2024
Eastbourne Feastival 2024
Eastbourne Feastival 2024
