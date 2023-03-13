Chichester hosted a celebration as part of the country’s wider celebration of Commonwealth Day.

Regimental standards of the Queens Regiment and Royal Sussex Regiment came together with city councillors to mark this occasion and the commonwealth flag was raised above the city office.

This year’s Commonwealth Day, marked the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Charter she signed a decade ago sets out the values and inspirations that unite the Commonwealth’s 56 independent countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

Co-ordinated events took place around the Commonwealth highlighting individual country’s commitment to the development throughout the Commonwealth of free and democratic societies, the importance of involving young people, and peace and prosperity to improve people’s lives.

The celebrations will continue at 8pm when bell ringers in the Cathedral will undertake a minimum of ten whole pulls to mark each year since the Charter was signed.

