In Pictures: Coronation celebrations at a dementia care home in Worthing

Victoria Lodge dementia care home residents and staff in Worthing come together for King Charles III’s coronation.

Elena Krumgolde, activities coordinator at Victoria Lodge said: “Coronation Day is a day that holds a special place in the hearts of those who remembers the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Many of Worthing care homes residents do remember this day in 1953. Victoria Lodge dementia care home is not an exemption, and it's staff did their best to make this celebrations a trully enjoyable experience for all. In a week leading up to the day, residents joined in various Coronation themed activities, and the home had been decorated with bunting, balloons, Union Jack flags and King's banners.

“A special menu had been planned for the day, which included traditional dishes and a beautiful cake - all home made. The Victoria Lodge staff had gone to great lengths to ensure that 20 residents truly enjoyed the day.

"The Coronation Celebration at the home brought together people of different generations and backgrounds as a community, and all felt a great sense of unity.”

