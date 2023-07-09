NationalWorldTV
In Pictures: Crowd gather for Family Fun Day at Worthing

Hundreds of residents gathered for the Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green today (Sunday, July 9).
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

MND Family Fun Day took place on Sunday, July 9 on Broadwater Green at 12pm.

On four wheels there was classic, military vehicles and modern and vintage fire engines.

There was also traditional children’s games, a bouncy castle, bungee trampoline, tea-cup ride, face painting, hair braiding and artisan craft stalls.

All money raised by the event will be used by MNDA West Sussex South Branch to help those people living with MND and their families and to fund vital research to help find a cure.

Hundreds of residents gathered for the Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green today (Sunday, July 9). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Hundreds of residents gathered for the Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green today (Sunday, July 9). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Hundreds of residents gathered for the Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green today (Sunday, July 9). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Hundreds of residents gathered for the Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green today (Sunday, July 9). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

