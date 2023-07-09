Hundreds of residents gathered for the Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green today (Sunday, July 9).
MND Family Fun Day took place on Sunday, July 9 on Broadwater Green at 12pm.
On four wheels there was classic, military vehicles and modern and vintage fire engines.
There was also traditional children’s games, a bouncy castle, bungee trampoline, tea-cup ride, face painting, hair braiding and artisan craft stalls.
All money raised by the event will be used by MNDA West Sussex South Branch to help those people living with MND and their families and to fund vital research to help find a cure.
WORTHING FUNDAY BROADWATER GREEN - DOG SHOW
Picture: Eddie Mitchell
WORTHING FUNDAY BROADWATER GREEN - DOG SHOW
Picture: Eddie Mitchell
WORTHING FUNDAY BROADWATER GREEN
Picture: Eddie Mitchell
WORTHING FUNDAY BROADWATER GREEN -
Picture: Eddie Mitchell