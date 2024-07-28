In Pictures: Crowds flock to Sussex beach as temperatures soar in county

Pictures show a packed Brighton beach as visitors and residents alike pack the beach to soak up the sun.

The weather has hit 24°C in Brighton, while Horsham has seen highs of 25°C.

The weather has set to increase over the next couple of days with Horsham set to top 30°C on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.

The rest of the county will also see an increase in the temperature as the week goes on with high twenties being predicted across Sussex by the Met Office.

David Hayter, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “As we go through the weekend, the jet stream will weaken to the west of the UK generating an area of high pressure that will slowly move in across the UK. High pressure means the air is sinking from higher in the atmosphere and that brings drier, settled and sunnier weather.

“Temperatures will rise too, becoming widely above average. We could see maxima of 27°C in the south and 25°C in the northeast by Sunday. There’s a bit more in the way of patchy cloud in Northern Ireland, south and west Scotland and the northern isles, so temperatures will be lower there.”

