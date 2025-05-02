In pictures: Discover the oldest and most spectacular May Day celebration in Sussex this weekend

Hastings Jack in the Green, which has been going for more than 40 years, attracts people from all over the country, who turn out to watch the noisy and colourful celebration.

There are events happening right across the weekend with concerts, Morris dancing and giants, but the main event is on the Monday itself when the Jack, an eight foot tall dancing bush decked in ribbons and with a crown of flowers, is brought to life and leads a huge procession of dancers, drummers, and other colourful characters through the streets of the Old Town.

The procession winds its way up to the West Hill, above the Old Town for an afternoon of dancing, drumming and singing before the Jack is slain to release the spirit of summer and leaves distributed to the crowds, with people keeping them for good luck.

If you are planning on heading to Hastings for the festivities on Monday here is what you need to know.

The Jack will be released from The Fishermen’s Museum in Rock-Nore Road, at 10.15pm. The procession will make its wat up All Saints Street, crossing The Bourne to the High Street.

The procession breaks for 45 minutes in the High Street, to allow people to get a better look at the Jack and colourful costumes, before continuing up Croft Road to the West Hill.

There will be a number of food and drink stalls on the West Hill, as well as toilets and craft stalls.

The Jack will be slain to release the spirit of summer at 4pm.

1 . Hastings Jack in the Green Hastings Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Jack in the Green Hastings Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Jack in the Green Hastings Jack in the Green Photo: supplied