In pictures: East Hill lift in Hastings Old Town set to re-open in September as work progresses

Repair work to the landmark East Hill lift is progressing well with Hastings Borough Council hoping to re-open the popular attraction in September.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:13 BST

The East Hill Lift, which opened in 1902, is the steepest funicular railway in the UK. It has been closed for most of the summer while repair work was carried out on the tracks.

On Tuesday evening a large articulated lorry arrived at Rock-a-Nore to deliver the the two lift chassis which returned from overhaul at an engineering works in Rotherham. The bespoke rig, built to remove and replace the track, was craned out and scrap rails were removed.

Kevin Boorman, of Hastings Borough Council, who took these pictures of the work being carried out on Tuesday, said: “The lift cabins will be returned next, following refurbishment work to them too, and we hope to get the lift reopen in September.”

Lift chassis being craned into place

Lift chassis being installed

East Hill Lift work

The repair platform being removed

