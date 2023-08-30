In pictures: East Sussex man donates to Eastbourne Foodbank with unique challenge

A man from East Sussex has donated to Eastbourne Foodbank by taking part in a unique challenge.

East Dean resident John Wilton has donated £120 worth of food to Eastbourne Foodbank by walking one mile around Waitrose as he shopped for the charity’s most-needed items – with the help of people from Eastbourne Rotary AM, where he is a member.

Mr Wilton, who spent six-and-a-half weeks in hospital following a major heart operation and kidney failure, had challenged himself to walk a mile a day for 50 days and took part in the event at Waitrose on Wednesday, August 23.

Mr Wilton was met by Jess Holliday and Juliet Mead from the foodbank’s campaigns and communications team who congratulated him on his fundraising efforts and thanked him for his donation.

