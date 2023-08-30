BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

In pictures: East Sussex man donates to Eastbourne Foodbank with unique challenge

A man from East Sussex has donated to Eastbourne Foodbank by taking part in a unique challenge.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

East Dean resident John Wilton has donated £120 worth of food to Eastbourne Foodbank by walking one mile around Waitrose as he shopped for the charity’s most-needed items – with the help of people from Eastbourne Rotary AM, where he is a member.

Mr Wilton, who spent six-and-a-half weeks in hospital following a major heart operation and kidney failure, had challenged himself to walk a mile a day for 50 days and took part in the event at Waitrose on Wednesday, August 23.

Mr Wilton was met by Jess Holliday and Juliet Mead from the foodbank’s campaigns and communications team who congratulated him on his fundraising efforts and thanked him for his donation.

Back in July the foodbank reached out to every family with school-aged children in the town to help prevent households from finding themselves in a financial crisis.

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

1. John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank Photo: Contributed

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

2. John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank Photo: Contributed

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

3. John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank Photo: Contributed

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

4. John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank

John Wilton raising money for Eastbourne Foodbank Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:East DeanWaitrose