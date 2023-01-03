Hundreds of people took to the East Wittering beach to take part in the popular New Year Big Dip.
335 dippers took to the beach in East Wittering to help raise money for the 1st Birdham and Wittering Scout Group.
The event saw participants brave the cold and take a splash on the beach in fancy dress to help raise money.
Donations for the scout group can still be made by visiting their JustGiving page.
1. In Pictures: East Wittering's New Year's Big Dip 2023
A couple with Harry and Megan masks who took part in East Wittering with the 1st Birdham & Wittering Scout Group New Years Day 'Big Dip' 2023 raising money for scouts beavers young people's activities.
Photo: Chris Hatton
Up to 300 people took part in the 1st Birdham and Wittering Scout group 2023 Big Dip with hundreds more watching.
Photo: Chris Hatton
Two of the People who took part in East Wittering with the 1st Birdham & Wittering Scout Group New Years Day 'Big Dip' 2023 raising money for scouts beavers young people's activities.
Photo: Chris Hatton
348 People took part in East Wittering with the 1st Birdham & Wittering Scout Group New Years Day 'Big Dip' 2023 raising money for scouts beavers young people's activities.
Photo: Chris Hatton