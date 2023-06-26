In Pictures: Eastbourne and District Armed Forces Day 2023
On Saturday, June 24, the Eastbourne and District Veterans, with the Royal Marines Association and RBL organised a day full of festivities for many to enjoy.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST
Residents can expect a variety of ways to enjoy yourself, ranging from food stalls, craft stalls, a bar and other refreshments, arena shows of a mini motorbike display and live music.
There were educational displays include military vehicles cadet drills, and guests got a chance to meet members of the Armed Forces as well as a dog show hosted by Combat Stress.
Page 1 of 11