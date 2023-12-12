In Pictures: Eastbourne celebrates 25th anniversary of Tree of Light celebration

The 25th anniversary of the annual Tree of Light took place at the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne.

The event, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne, too place on Sunday, December 10.

Rotarian Melanie Adams, said: "It was a moving service, surrounded by so many lovely people. Thank you for your support Eastbourne.

"There was singing from staff at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, music from The Salvation Army and readings from Rotarians and Caroline Ansell MP."

Mrs Ansell said: "A huge Thank You to The Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne who each year fundraise to provide this beautiful tree and a service which means so much for people right across the town.

"For many years now I’ve tied a ribbon for my Dad and for the little baby girl I lost. The heartache and sense of loss never quite goes, why would it? But, taking a moment, tying my ribbon, means I take the memory of them into Christmas in a lighter way.

