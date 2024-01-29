The evening took place on Saturday, January 27 at The Shackleton Hall.

Holocaust Memorial Day, is the day for everyone to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

Dorit Oliver-Wolff BEM, a holocaust survivor and Eastbourne resident, helped co-ordinate the event.

In 1941 she fled to Hungary with her mother. Dorit hid in a cellar for nine months without lighting or heating. When the Soviet army liberated Hungary, she and her mother discovered her father and the rest of her family had been killed.

Dorit was joined by Vicky Bhogal, author of ‘Origin of AntiSemitism’, and Jaya Pathak, Ambassador for Holocaust Education Trust.

There were also poetry readings as well as performances from the Ratton School Choir and Claverham Community College.

1 . Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4 . Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Holocaust Memorial Event at the Welcome Building (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673