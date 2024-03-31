In pictures: Easter bank holiday crowds soak up the sun in Brighton

Crowds on Brighton beach soaked up the sun and chomped down on ice creams today (March 31).
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Mar 2024, 17:43 BST

The sun came out for the Easter weekend this year and so did the crowds, with hundreds of residents and visitors flocking to Brighton city centre to soak up some rays, grab some lunch, and relax by the sea.

Can you spot yourself in any of our photos?

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

1. Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

2. Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

3. Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024

4. BRIGHTON EASTER SUNDAY 2024

Easter Sunday in Brighton 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

