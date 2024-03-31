Photos sent in by ‘1981Photographer’, based in Bognor Regis, show off the bright lights and spectacular colours of last night’s display, which took place just off the pier and was accompanied by the return of a town-favourite fun fair featuring a range of traditional rides.
The display, in tandem with the fair, takes place every year around Easter and helps raise money for the town illuminations, which bring Bognor Regis seafront to life all year round, making the area safer and more enjoyable for night-time walkers.
The lights of the funfair were especially beautiful in the night. Photo: 1981Photographer
Traditional funfair rides went down a treat with visitors yesterday. Photo: 1981Photographer
High Speed fun on the dodgems. Photo: 1981Photographer
You can still donate to Bognor Regis Illuminations via Hyegates Bookshop at Bognor Regis Railway Station. Photo: 1981Photographer