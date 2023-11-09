In pictures: Enviromment Agency pumps help build flood resilience in Felpham and Bognor Regis

Pumps sent by the Environment Agency to help build resilience in Bognor Regis and Felpham were photographed on the seafront today (November 11).

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency first announced that the pumps would be dispatched earlier this week, adding that they will stay onsite for up to two weeks while work takes place.

While they are there, part of the Felpham seafront promenade will be closed and a pedestrian diversion will be in place. Part of the Bognor Regis seafront promenade has also been closed, the Environment Agency has said.

The pumps have arrived after two weeks of heavy rain and serious flooding. In an update published on November 7, the Environment Agency made clear that West Sussex has had over 200m of rainfall over the last two weeks, meaning water levels in the Aldingbourne Rife have reached their highest ever level.

Although the Environment Agency pumps are currently working well, they have been doing so constantly for almost two weeks, and the contingency pumps have been deployed as a fallback in case they fail or in the event of a power cut.

1 . EA PUMPS FELPHAM - TO ALIVIATE SEVERE FLOODING IN BOGNOR 9-11-23 Environmental Agency have been deployed to relieve severe flooding in Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

