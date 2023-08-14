BREAKING
In pictures: Felpham Fun on the Prom brings family fun to seaside village

Families flocked to Felpham seafront over the weekend, as the parish council organised ‘Fun on the Prom’ event on Saturday (August 12).
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST
The fair featured a range of funfair rides.

Kicking off at 12pm, the event featured a range of attractions for kids of all ages, including face painting, a Punch and Judy show, a popular circus workshop, live entertainment from a magician and children’s entertainer, refreshments, a dance workshop, and stalls from a range of organisations hailing from Bognor Regis, Felpham and Littlehampton.

But the fun didn’t stop there, with entertainment continuing on well into the evening. From 6pm to 10pm, attendants were treated to live music on the promenade stage, with performances by one of the foremost Elvis Presley tribute acts on the South Coast, and ‘Abbalicious’; a popular Abba cover band, all capped off by a laser light show at 10.15pm.

