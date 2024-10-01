Extras for the film, set in the Second World War, were seen running off a boat, dressed in wartime gear.

The beach also was turned into a scene resembling the Normandy beaches in June 1944.

Crews were filming on Camber beach, near Rye in East Sussex for the upcoming movie, Pressure.

These pictures and video footage were taken by Amanda English, who spotted the crews and extras on the beach.

Pressure was originally a stage play written and starring David Haig, who played the lead role of Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg, whose job it was to monitor the UK’s unpredictable weather conditions that could ruin the Normandy invasion.

Filming of Pressure is taking place throughout this week on Camber Sands where today, the extras were in full force as soldiers landing in Normandy.

The film version of Pressure is due to be released in late 2025 or early 2026.

Andrew Scott takes the lead role as James Stagg, Brenden Fraser as Dwight D. Eisenhower and Damian Lewis as Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.

Anthony Maras is writer/director with David Haig as co-writer, produced by Studiocanal.

Andrew Scott came to prominence portraying James Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock from 2010 to 2017, for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He is also known for his roles in the films Pride (2014), the Bond film Spectre (2015), and in 1917 (2019).

Damian Lewis rose to prominence portraying US Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

1 . P3.jpg Film crews on Camber beach. Picture: Amanda English Photo: Amanda English

2 . P4.jpg Film crews and cast on Camber beach. Picture: Amanda English Photo: Amanda English

3 . P 1.jpg Film crews and cast on Camber beach. Picture: Amanda English Photo: Amanda English