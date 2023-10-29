8 appliance crews have been called to a fire in Vicarage Lane, Westfield today (October 29), and remain at the scene.

Alerting residents to the incident on Twitter, a spokesperson for the force asked residents to avoid the area if possible and for those living in the immediate vicinity to keep their windows closed.

The tweet went out at 12.40pm today and, two hours later, fire and rescue officers are still at the scene. A recent tweet from the force reads:

“We continue to deal with this fire so please avoid the area and residents should keep doors and windows closed.”

