In Pictures: First weekend for Eastbourne’s ice rink
Christmas has arrived in Eastbourne as the ice rink welcomed visitors for its first weekend.
Hundreds of visitors flocked to Eastbourne to enjoy the opening weekend of Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink.
Open every day (except Christmas Day) with 40 minute sessions, the fully covered ice rink is situated outside of the Enterprise Centre and Eastbourne Railway Station and close to the nearby independent shops of Little Chelsea, The Beacon shopping mall, the boutiques of Cornfield and the eateries of Victoria Place.
The site is also home to Winterland, a Christmas market with traders selling food, drink, and gifts.
All pictures are courtesy of Jon Rigby.
1 / 5