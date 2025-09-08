In pictures: Free concert in Bognor Regis was perfect way to round out the summer

Organised by the Rotary Club, and an annual highlight for fans of outdoor music across Bognor Regis, the four concerts take place in Hotham Park every year and cover a wide range of genres.

Sunday’s concert, the year's last, saw experienced vocalist Chris Roberts take centre-stage. An lifelong performer, with a background in festivals and cruise ships, it wasn’t long before the crowd was on its feet and dancing in the last of the summer sun.

After Chris, it was acoustic rock duo Smoothmonkey’s chance to rock the stage. A favourite in venues all over Sussex, with 25-years experience at their backs, the pair are best known for their covers of classic rock pop, as well as a handful of original songs.

Across raffles held at all four concerts, the Rotary Club raised £3,000 for St Wiflrid’s Hospice and its own charity, the Square Meal Project, which provides meals to hungry children – ,usic to the ears of club president Peter Stemp who, closing out this year’s event, thanked members of the public for their support.

