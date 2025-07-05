Photos: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photos: Eddie Mitchell

In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns for another year

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jul 2025, 17:04 BST
Hundreds of cyclists from all over the country stripped off their clothes and held-fast to their handlebars for one of the cheekiest bike rides in the UK today (July 05).

Naked Bike Rides take place all over the world, usually in June, but Brighton’s is one of the country’s most popular. Dating back to 2006, organisers say it’s simultaneously a celebration of the human body, a statement about the vulnerability of cyclist’s on the road, and a protest against the UK’s growing dependence on fossil fuels.

Cyclists go either fully nude or ‘as bare as you dare’, with many opting for bright, colourful body-paint, bikinis or underwear. The ride is scheduled specifically so that riders can also take part in other bike rides up all over the world, including London and Manchester.

"The ride aims to be celebratory, life affirming and inclusive,” a spokesperson said ahead of the ride. “We will cycle with sound systems and flags highlighting the many environmental and social issues which cycling and body freedom can address.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photos: Eddie Mitchell

2. In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns

Photos: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonCyclistsManchesterLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice