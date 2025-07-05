In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns for another year

Naked Bike Rides take place all over the world, usually in June, but Brighton’s is one of the country’s most popular. Dating back to 2006, organisers say it’s simultaneously a celebration of the human body, a statement about the vulnerability of cyclist’s on the road, and a protest against the UK’s growing dependence on fossil fuels.

Cyclists go either fully nude or ‘as bare as you dare’, with many opting for bright, colourful body-paint, bikinis or underwear. The ride is scheduled specifically so that riders can also take part in other bike rides up all over the world, including London and Manchester.

"The ride aims to be celebratory, life affirming and inclusive,” a spokesperson said ahead of the ride. “We will cycle with sound systems and flags highlighting the many environmental and social issues which cycling and body freedom can address.”

In pictures: fun and frivolity as Brighton's Naked Bike Ride returns Photo: Eddie Mitchell

