In pictures: Good Friday Marbles in Hastings Old Town

There is a long tradition of playing marbles on Good Friday in Sussex and the Hastings event has been going for many years, surpassed only by the long-running marbles event in nearby Battle.

Teams, including members of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and those involved with Hastings Jack in the Green, took each other on to compete for the trophy.

A team lead by Stephen Roberts-Pratt emerged as the eventual victors.

The event attracted a group of onlookers including Old Town stalwart Kevin Boorman who commented: “The Good Friday marbles is a nice community event here in Hastings. I have played myself and reached the final in the past but unfortunately my name has never been on the trophy.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic

