Mercedes Ferrari-Plumridge from series five and Joyce Bellingham from series four were at the event in St Peter and St James Hospice shop in South Road.

The cushions had to be made from recycled materials, and could be knitted, crocheted, patchworked or embroidered.

The winners were Barbara Bradley (first place), Barbara Nayler (second) and Joan Spencer (third).

Retail assistant manager Leanne Pearce said: “It was an amazing success and we raised £1,000 on the day.”

Leanne added that all cushions in the competition have been donated to the shop.

She said: “They are all for sale along with a wide range of sewing, knitting, crafting materials. We are also offering a 10 per dent discount on any other items they buy when buying a cushion in store.”

The third judge at the event was Sarah Brangwyn, the owner of Made & Making in Hassocks.

1. Cushion competition Mercedes Ferrari-Plumridge (left) and Joyce Bellingham (right) with first place winner Barbara Bradley at St Peter and St James Hospice shop in South Road, Haywards Heath Photo: St Peter & St James Hospice Photo Sales

2. Cushion competition The cushion competition was held at St Peter and St James Hospice shop in South Road, Haywards Heath, on October 1 Photo: St Peter and St James Hospice Photo Sales

3. Cushion competition The cushion competition was held at St Peter and St James Hospice shop in South Road, Haywards Heath, on October 1 Photo: St Peter and St James Hospice Photo Sales

4. Cushion competition Mercedes Ferrari-Plumridge (right) and Joyce Bellingham (left) were at the event Photo: St Peter and St James Hospice Photo Sales