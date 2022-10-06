In pictures: Great British Sewing Bee stars in Haywards Heath to judge cushion contest
Two contestants from The Great British Sewing Bee helped judge a Haywards Heath cushion competition on Saturday, October 1.
Mercedes Ferrari-Plumridge from series five and Joyce Bellingham from series four were at the event in St Peter and St James Hospice shop in South Road.
The cushions had to be made from recycled materials, and could be knitted, crocheted, patchworked or embroidered.
The winners were Barbara Bradley (first place), Barbara Nayler (second) and Joan Spencer (third).
Retail assistant manager Leanne Pearce said: “It was an amazing success and we raised £1,000 on the day.”
Leanne added that all cushions in the competition have been donated to the shop.
She said: “They are all for sale along with a wide range of sewing, knitting, crafting materials. We are also offering a 10 per dent discount on any other items they buy when buying a cushion in store.”
The third judge at the event was Sarah Brangwyn, the owner of Made & Making in Hassocks.