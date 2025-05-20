In Pictures: Guests soak up the sun at Eastbourne’s 2025 Beer & Cider by the Sea

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 11:19 BST
Beer & Cider by the Sea returned to Eastbourne’s Western Lawns this weekend, with its biggest range of Sussex brews yet.

The festival now in its 12th year, featured more than 100 real ales, craft beers, cask ciders and perries, with the majority showcasing local Sussex producers.

Bottled beers, gins, Pimm’s, Prosecco, wines and cocktails were also on offer in addition to live music, ranging from tribute shows and cover bands to jazz and acoustic sets.

Supported by CAMRA, members were on hand at each session to guide visitors through the carefully selected tipples available, from quirky micro-breweries to established names, with some specially brewed for the occasion.

In Pictures: Guests soak up the sun at Eastbourne’s 2025 Beer & Cider by the Sea Photo: Shane Barrow

In Pictures: Guests soak up the sun at Eastbourne’s 2025 Beer & Cider by the Sea Photo: Shane Barrow

In Pictures: Guests soak up the sun at Eastbourne’s 2025 Beer & Cider by the Sea Photo: Shane Barrow

In Pictures: Guests soak up the sun at Eastbourne’s 2025 Beer & Cider by the Sea Photo: Shane Barrow

Related topics:SussexCAMRA
