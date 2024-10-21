This year’s event took place on Saturday, October 19, in Hailsham Recreation Ground and the town centre from 7.30pm to 10pm.

It was the town’s 419th Guy Fawkes celebrations and included marching bands, fancy dress, fireworks, a bonfire and a torchlight procession in the town centre.

On social media a spokesperson from Hailsham Bonfire Society said: “What an excellent evening with a fantastic procession through the town followed by an awesome bonfire and fireworks display.

"Great attendance from our kindred bonfire societies and the crowds were fantastic.

"We cannot make this event happen without your continued support thank you, and here is to 2025.”

Street collections were also taking place during the event to help raise money for local charities, the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service and You Raise Me Up.

(Pictures from Jon Rigby)

