Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 10:58 am

Burgess Hill Marching Youth opened the event with some lively music at 12pm and the day featured plenty of stalls, a barbecue, a cafe, activities like beat the goalie and knock the stumps, Maypole Dancing from Hassocks Infant School and a dog show.

It was organised by BinxEvents Ltd who thanked all the community groups, charities and businesses who took part.

All these pictures were taken by BinxEvents Ltd.

Find out more about the event and see videos here.

