In pictures: Hastings lifeboat goes to the aid of fishing boat

Once in the water the lifeboat and her volunteer crew were on scene with the boat in less than 10 minutes.

It was found that the crew were uninjured and in good spirits, the boat itself had a mechanical failure but was otherwise undamaged and at anchor.

The decision was made to tow the boat to safety to avoid leaving a potential hazard to navigation, so a towline was rigged and passed over to the casualty crew who made it fast. They then cut their anchor, allowing the short tow back to Hastings to start.

The calm conditions allowed the lifeboat to gently bring the casualty into the harbour and allow her to glide safely onto the beach where their shore crew were waiting.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

Have you read? In pictures: Queen Camilla visits Rye

Have you read? Fascinating history of the West Hill Lift

1 . Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Photo: Kevin Boorman

4 . Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Hastings lifeboat rescues fishing boat Photo: Kevin Boorman