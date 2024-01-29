In pictures: Hastings remembers the Holocaust at moving event

The event was organised by David Tasker - a local resident, with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

The theme for this year’s service was 'Fragility of Freedom'. It included contributions from pupils of Hastings Academy.

David told the story of his mother, Emma van Dam, a living 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. Emma was born in the Netherlands in 1933 and miraculously both her parents and all three siblings survived.

In his opening speech, David said: “Today we come to together not only to pay tribute to the millions who perished in the Holocaust but to stand in solidarity with those who have suffered the horrors of genocide.”

He also thanked Hastings Borough Council for its ‘unwavering’ support of the event.

Attending the event were a number of Hastings councillors and local dignitaries, including MP Sally Ann Hart and new leader of the council Julia Hilton.

The Royal Sussex Regiment also took part, lowering flags at the end.

Cllr James Bacon thanked David Tasker for organising the event and said: “We should continue to teach our children about tolerance and how we should do all we can to rid all forms of discrimination from our society.”

