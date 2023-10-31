In pictures: Hastings Voodoo Fest is taking place tonight - October 31
Tonight (Tuesday October 31) sees the return of Hastings Voodoo Fest another of the fun annual festivals that are unique to the town.
The fun starts at the Lord Nelson in the Bourne, at 7pm, with live music from The Hastings Fat Tuesday Second Line Band. There will be a procession along George Street to The Albion where revellers can enjoy more live music and a set by DJ Dave Reading. Turn up wearing Halloween costume to take part in the fun. Here are some pictures from last year’s Voodoo Fest.
