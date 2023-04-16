In pictures: Here are the 11 best places in Hastings to enjoy an authentic Italian pizza
Pizza is the most popular food on the planet according to Instagram and has been tagged more than 60 million times already this year.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:34 BST
Globally, Italian cuisine came out on top for Instagram tags with more than 20 million mentions so far this year and pizza being the most sought out Italian dish. If you are looking to enjoy a pizza locally, whether it be wood-fired or sourdough, here are our recommendations, in no particular order, of the best places to eat in or order for take-away.
Have you read? Lost East Sussex railway stations: 23 pictures of stations that have now vanished or become disused.
Page 1 of 3