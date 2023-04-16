Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Here are the 11 best places in Hastings to enjoy an authentic Italian pizza

Pizza is the most popular food on the planet according to Instagram and has been tagged more than 60 million times already this year.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:34 BST

Globally, Italian cuisine came out on top for Instagram tags with more than 20 million mentions so far this year and pizza being the most sought out Italian dish. If you are looking to enjoy a pizza locally, whether it be wood-fired or sourdough, here are our recommendations, in no particular order, of the best places to eat in or order for take-away.

Pizza is the most tagged food on Instagram

1. Pizza

Pizza is the most tagged food on Instagram

Monelli's in George Street, Hastings Old Town, is run by a couple from Puglia, in Southern Italy and offers freshly cooked artisan pizzas with a base made from sourdough, fermented in-house, for up to five days. It is listed as being in the top ten Hastings restaurants by TripAdvisor.

2. Monelli's.

Monelli's in George Street, Hastings Old Town, is run by a couple from Puglia, in Southern Italy and offers freshly cooked artisan pizzas with a base made from sourdough, fermented in-house, for up to five days. It is listed as being in the top ten Hastings restaurants by TripAdvisor.

La Bella Vista is a multi-award winning restaurant at Grand Parade on St Leonards seafront. It is run by an Italian family. It has a range of pizzas and even the basic Margherita is made with Parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella fior di latte, San Marzano tomato, frescobaldi extra virgin olive oil and basil. It also has pizzas with the famous bufala mozzarella.

3. La Bella Vista

La Bella Vista is a multi-award winning restaurant at Grand Parade on St Leonards seafront. It is run by an Italian family. It has a range of pizzas and even the basic Margherita is made with Parmigiano reggiano, mozzarella fior di latte, San Marzano tomato, frescobaldi extra virgin olive oil and basil. It also has pizzas with the famous bufala mozzarella.

Fagins, on the corner of George Street, in Hastings Old Town, offers a selection of home-made Roma style 12 inch pizzas with a thin crust.

4. Fagins

Fagins, on the corner of George Street, in Hastings Old Town, offers a selection of home-made Roma style 12 inch pizzas with a thin crust.

