Water levels remain high in the River Lavant as flood warnings are issued for the Chichester and Midhurst area.

The water levels have remained high after heavy and persistent rainfall during the opening days of 2023.

Following the Environmental Agency have issued a flood warning upstream of the river Lavant around West Dean and Stoughton.

In a statement the Environmental Agency said: “Minor groundwater flood impacts are expected to continue, with springs appearing, water flowing on roads and water seeping into basements or under floorboards of properties in East Dean, Charlton, Singleton and West Dean. It is probable that groundwater will impact the ability of the sewage network to operate. Persistent and heavy rain is forecast Tuesday, January 10 and Thursday, January 12. With showers Wednesday and Friday, and continuing unsettled through next week. Groundwater is expected to continue to slowly rise over the coming week, and potentially throughout all of January 2023, as some forecasts suggest unsettled weather could continue. If as much rain falls as predicted, lots of water could flow along roads.

A flood warning has also been issued for the River Rother as well.

The Environmental Agency said: “The Western Rother is high and rising between Lodsbridge and Fittleworth. Flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, gardens and be very close to properties at Lodsbridge, near Selham and at Fittleworth. Between Liss and Midhurst, river levels are now slowly falling. However, very wet days are currently forecast for Tuesday and Thursday, which could bring risk of property flooding along the whole of the Western Rother. River levels might not return to normal until the week of January 16.

1. High water levels seen in the River Lavant as flood warnings issued High water levels in the River Lavant at Chichester on January 9. Pic S Robards SR22010902 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

