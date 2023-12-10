In pictures: Historic Sussex abbey is lit up for Christmas
The Abbey was built by William the Conqueror close to the site of the Battle of Hastings as penance for the lives that were lost.
The light show told the tale of what happened next after the Battle of Hastings. Through light installations, atmospheric scenes and using performers and immersive soundscapes, visitors were transported back to the aftermath of the famous battle which changed the course of English history.
Visitors had the chance to enter the sombre camp of the defeated Saxons as they experience the aftermath of the bloody battle, before learning about what happened next as William the Conquerer and his jubilant Norman supporters make their way to London for his Coronation.
Pictures by Jim Holden/English Heritage.
