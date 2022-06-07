IN PICTURES: Horsham school's celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy wore red, white and blue and took part in Jubilee events, including planting a tree in the school’s “Garden of Peace”.

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School celebrated the occasion with hat making, bunting colouring, a disco and trips to London. The school, based in Lower Beeding, kicked off the Jubilee celebrations with a Heritage-themed dress down day and disco.

Staff, students and families from the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School had a special all-day celebration, starting with a visit from an ice-cream van, followed by circus performances in the playground from Bezerkaz Circus.

Keep sending in your school’s Jubilee photos.

1. Southwater Junior Academy The whole school gathered on the field to have a photograph taken by videographer Terry Fay Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Holy Trinity CE School Holy Trinity CE School pupils went to London Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Holy Trinity CE School Holy Trinity CE School pupils went to London Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Holy Trinity CE School Holy Trinity CE School rounded off their Jubilee activities with a picnic on Friday, May 27 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales