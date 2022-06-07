Leechpool Primary School Jubilee celebrations

IN PICTURES: Horsham school's celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated across the country, so we asked to see what Horsham school’s got up to.

By Megan O'Neill
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 2:14 pm

The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy wore red, white and blue and took part in Jubilee events, including planting a tree in the school’s “Garden of Peace”.

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School celebrated the occasion with hat making, bunting colouring, a disco and trips to London. The school, based in Lower Beeding, kicked off the Jubilee celebrations with a Heritage-themed dress down day and disco.

Staff, students and families from the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School had a special all-day celebration, starting with a visit from an ice-cream van, followed by circus performances in the playground from Bezerkaz Circus.

Keep sending in your school’s Jubilee photos.

See more: Horsham schoolchildren stage ‘Platinum Playground Party’

See also: Horsham celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Have you seen: More pictures: How Horsham celebrated the Jubilee

1. Southwater Junior Academy

The whole school gathered on the field to have a photograph taken by videographer Terry Fay

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Holy Trinity CE School

Holy Trinity CE School pupils went to London

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Holy Trinity CE School

Holy Trinity CE School pupils went to London

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Holy Trinity CE School

Holy Trinity CE School rounded off their Jubilee activities with a picnic on Friday, May 27

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
QueenElizabeth IILondon
Next Page
Page 1 of 5