IN PICTURES: Horsham school's celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy wore red, white and blue and took part in Jubilee events, including planting a tree in the school’s “Garden of Peace”.
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School celebrated the occasion with hat making, bunting colouring, a disco and trips to London. The school, based in Lower Beeding, kicked off the Jubilee celebrations with a Heritage-themed dress down day and disco.
Staff, students and families from the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School had a special all-day celebration, starting with a visit from an ice-cream van, followed by circus performances in the playground from Bezerkaz Circus.
Keep sending in your school’s Jubilee photos.