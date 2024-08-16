In pictures: Hotham Park's Dino Day is 'roarsome' summer day out for families

Visitors flocked in their hundreds to the Bognor Regis car park for a much anticipated event featuring dinosaur hire company Dinomania, which advertises itself as the most interactive dinosaur experience in the UK.

Once featured on Britain’s Got Talent, the Ranger Chris and his team of dinosaurs – which ranged from a raptor, and T-Rex to a hammer-tailed ankylosaurus were a roaring success with visitors, roaring at the crowd and reaching it out over the bannisters to interact with fans.

As well as the shows, the event also featured a dinosaur-based arts and crafts tent, ice cream, hot food, and a dinosaur fancy dress competition.

It was one of several free events which have taken place in Bognor Regis over the six weeks Summer holidays, as the town council looks to provide a breadth of free entertainment opportunities for families all over Bognor Regis.

1 . In pictures: 'Roarsome' Dino Day at Hotham Park A T-Rex roars for the crowd. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . In pictures; 'Roarsome' Dino Day at Hotham Park A raptor stalks her prey. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . In Pictures: 'Roarsome' Dino Day at Hotham Park The dinosaurs got up close and personal with the crowd. Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . In Pictures: 'Roarsome' Dino Day at Hotham Park Visitors turned out in their hundreds to see the show. Photo: Connor Gormley