In pictures: Hotham Park's Dino Day is 'roarsome' summer day out for families

Hotham Park's Dino Day is 'roarsome' summer day out for families

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Aug 2024
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 17:40 BST
A Dino Day in Hotham Park went down a storm with families and little ones in Hotham Park today (August 16).

Visitors flocked in their hundreds to the Bognor Regis car park for a much anticipated event featuring dinosaur hire company Dinomania, which advertises itself as the most interactive dinosaur experience in the UK.

Once featured on Britain’s Got Talent, the Ranger Chris and his team of dinosaurs – which ranged from a raptor, and T-Rex to a hammer-tailed ankylosaurus were a roaring success with visitors, roaring at the crowd and reaching it out over the bannisters to interact with fans.

As well as the shows, the event also featured a dinosaur-based arts and crafts tent, ice cream, hot food, and a dinosaur fancy dress competition.

It was one of several free events which have taken place in Bognor Regis over the six weeks Summer holidays, as the town council looks to provide a breadth of free entertainment opportunities for families all over Bognor Regis.

A T-Rex roars for the crowd.

A T-Rex roars for the crowd. Photo: Connor Gormley

A raptor stalks her prey.

A raptor stalks her prey. Photo: Connor Gormley

The dinosaurs got up close and personal with the crowd.

The dinosaurs got up close and personal with the crowd. Photo: Connor Gormley

Visitors turned out in their hundreds to see the show.

Visitors turned out in their hundreds to see the show. Photo: Connor Gormley

