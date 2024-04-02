In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Easter performance at Eastbourne bandstand

Residents packed the bandstand on Easter Sunday (March 31) to enjoy the special performance by Eastbourne Silver Band.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Despite March 2024 being the wettest in the past 40 years, the gods smiled on us today when we opened the Bandstand music season with our first concert for this year.

"Not only was the weather great but the audience were fantastic. What a great welcome we had. It was a privilege to play to such a welcome.

“We hope our future audiences are as appreciative. If so we are going to have a great bandstand season.”

1 . Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4 . Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Silver Band entertain the crowds on Easter Sunday (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673