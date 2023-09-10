BREAKING
In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Food and Drink Festival

Hundreds gathered in Steyne Gardens to take part in this year’s Worthing Food and Drink Festival.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST

The popular, free-to-enter, event was held on Saturday, September and Sunday (September 9 and 10) in Steyne Gardens, organised by Worthing Business Improvement District.

Before the event, a spokesperson for the Worthing town centre team said: “The BID have placed a strong emphasis on showcasing the diverse flavours and culinary talents that lie at the heart of the Worthing area.

"With a spotlight on local businesses, this year’s event promises to be a celebration of culinary excellence and a platform for the town’s artisans and restaurateurs to shine.”

Hundreds gathered in Steyne Gardens to take part in this year’s Worthing Food and Drink Festival. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds gathered in Steyne Gardens to take part in this year’s Worthing Food and Drink Festival. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds gathered in Steyne Gardens to take part in this year’s Worthing Food and Drink Festival. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Hundreds gathered in Steyne Gardens to take part in this year’s Worthing Food and Drink Festival. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

