In Pictures: Hundreds gather for Worthing Food and Drink Festival
The popular, free-to-enter, event was held on Saturday, September and Sunday (September 9 and 10) in Steyne Gardens, organised by Worthing Business Improvement District.
Before the event, a spokesperson for the Worthing town centre team said: “The BID have placed a strong emphasis on showcasing the diverse flavours and culinary talents that lie at the heart of the Worthing area.
"With a spotlight on local businesses, this year’s event promises to be a celebration of culinary excellence and a platform for the town’s artisans and restaurateurs to shine.”