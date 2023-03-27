Hundreds of protestors lined the streets of the Chichester district on Saturday (March 25) to protest the urbanisation of Chichester Harbour.

Conservation groups from across the district are calling for action against the urbanisation of the harbour and the east and west corridor.

Residents lined the streets across the A259, from the Saxon Corner to the Fishbourne roundabout, Hayling beachfront to Langstone and along the A286 from West Wittering to Apuldram to protest.

Residents were asked to bring banners and items to make noise, and wear high vis and colourful clothing to make themselves as seen as possible.

Previous protests have taken place in the area regarding the overdevelopment of housing in the district like in January 2022 where campaigners opposed to the urbanisation of the Manhood Peninsula and Harbour Villages took to the streets of Chichester in protest.

In 2021, protesters from coastal villages near Chichester Harbour and the Manhood Peninsula braved the soaring heat yesterday (July 20) to resist plans for more than 6,000 new homes in the area.

Protestors from coastal villages near Chichester Harbour and the Manhood Peninsula came together to resist plans for more than 6,000 new homes in the pipeline.

1 . In Pictures: Campaigners opposed to the urbanisation of Chichester Harbour and the east/west corridor take to the streets to highlight their case. Campaigners opposed to the urbanisation of Chichester Harbour and the east/west corridor took to the streets in the district to highlight their case. Pic S Robards SR2303272 Photo: S Robards

