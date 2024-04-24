Littlehampton Town Council added extra activities to its usual Easter Out and About session, which saw a bunny hunt being enjoyed by 200 children at Mewsbrook Park, a youth session by Arun Youth Project at Creative Heart, a clay modelling workshop delivered by Daina’s Art Studio and two sold-out fun art and craft sessions at Creative Heart.

Sean Lee, chair of the town council’s community resources committee, said: “I believe the events were a great success. Thanks to all involved.”

Alan Butcher, chair of the policy and finance committee, added: “We were thrilled to hear how well received the Easter programme of High Street activities was, in particular the family fun day in the precinct, which saw hundreds of families enjoy the free activities. We will be running similar in the summer holidays so make sure you keep an eye out.”

Littlehampton Town Council thanked Mewsbrook Park Café for allowing the use of its outdoor space.

1 . Easter fun Fun activities in Littlehampton High Street proved popular Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

2 . Easter fun Hundreds of families enjoyed the free entertainment Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

3 . Easter fun Enjoying the bunny hunt at Mewsbrook Park Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

4 . Easter fun Face painting proved popular with the children Photo: Littlehampton Town Council