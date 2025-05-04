In Pictures: Hundreds take part in 2025 Worthing Half Marathon

The 2025 Worthing Half Marathon was a big success with James Baker and Kate Drew taking the men’s and women’s race honours.

Baker, of Chichester Runners & AC, was first home with a time of 1hr 11min 44sec.

Drew, was first female home in 1hr 19min 36sec.

This year’s event fell on Star Wars Day, so runners and spectators were encouraged to dress as their favourite Star Wars characters.

Every participant was greeted with a medal and goodies at the finish line and a free public music after-party (headlined by Miller Anderson’s ‘Brothers in the Blues’) will take place.

Here’s a link to the full results with 2,000 people entering the event.

