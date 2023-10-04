Hundreds of people attended a successful inaugural showcase to celebrate all that the digital community in Eastbourne has to offer.

Eastbourne DigiFest, organised by Chalk Eastbourne, showed off the town’s tech talent and gave visitors the opportunity to chat with digital professionals, make new connections, find work opportunities, and build partnerships.

The day, held at the Welcome Building on Friday September 22, was designed to offer something for everyone, regardless of the level of technical expertise.

Organisers Chalk Eastbourne – a business-led initiative started in 2020 and run by custom software specialists Switchplane - hope the event will mark the start of a push to grow the total of digital jobs in Eastbourne to 10,000.

Sarah Cronk, one of the DigiFest event organisers, said: “The day was absolutely fantastic. It was the first ever DigiFest and it went even better than we had

hoped.

1 . In Pictures: Hundreds turn out for digital showcase Eastbourne DigiFest In Pictures: Hundreds turn out for digital showcase Eastbourne DigiFest Photo: Sarah Cronk

