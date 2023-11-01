In pictures: Just Stop Oil protestors hit Brighton seafront road
A number of protesters holding Just Stop Oil banners have been photographed walking on a road on Brighton seafront.
The group was first seen holding up traffic on the A259 by The Old Ship Hotel at around midday today (Wednesday, November 1).
A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said its supporters are also continuing to march in London today to the point of arrest as they are demanding the government immediately halt all new oil, gas, and coal projects in the UK.
Sussex Police and Just Stop Oil have been contacted for more information.
