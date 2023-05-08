Edit Account-Sign Out
In Pictures: King Charles III coronation celebrations in Midhurst and Petworth

Celebrations were had by all in Midhurst and Petworth as the towns celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:05 BST

Residents gathered in the Market Square in Petworth to watch the once in a lifetime event.

The parish Church rang their coronation bells from 9.30am for an hour and coverage of the event was shown onscreen from 10am.

There was market stalls showing off delicious picnic-style foods, plenty of tables and chairs to use, and activities for the little ones.

Similar events also took place in Petworth, where residents were invited to attend a celebration Eucharist at St Mary’s Church from 10.30am. Afterwards, from 3pm to 8pm in the market square, Petworth Town Council arranged to provide ‘music, entertainment and fun for all the family’, with face-painting, live music and a fancy dress competition.

