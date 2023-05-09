Edit Account-Sign Out
BREAKING
In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in Eastbourne

Residents from Eastbourne all gathered together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III over the bank holiday weekend.

By Sam Pole
Published 9th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:46 BST

Locals gathered for street parties and celebrations in honour of the crowning of the King at Westminster Abbey, which took place on Saturday, May 6.

A Coronation Brit-Pop party was at the bandstand in Eastbourne

The Brit-Pop Society transported residents back to the Brit-Pop movement of 'Cool Britannia' on the Coronation day.

The Coronation: A Celebration in Flowers also took place at the Holy Trinity Church in the town throughout the weekend as well as the Willingdon Trees Coronation Picnic at the Willingdon Trees Community Centre.

Celebrations were also held at both The Grand View Hotel, as well as the Stage Door Pub which hosted the screening of the Coronation live on a big screen.

The View Hotel Eastbourne also hosted a very special coronation carvery to celebrate the new king.

King Charles Coronation Street Parties in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Page 1 of 10
