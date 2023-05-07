Edit Account-Sign Out
In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham

Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing residents all took part in celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III yesterday (May 6).

By Sam Pole
Published 7th May 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Residents came together to celebrate the event with celebrations, bunting and street parties.

We’ve loved seeing pictures of your Coronation celebrations.

See the pictures of the celebrations below.

If you have more be sure to send it through to [email protected]

Victoria Lodge dementia care home residents and staff in Worthing come together for King Charles III’s coronation.

Victoria Lodge dementia care home residents and staff in Worthing come together for King Charles III’s coronation. Photo: Victoria Lodge

Littlehampton Morrisons celebrated the Kings coronation with a party.

Littlehampton Morrisons celebrated the Kings coronation with a party. Photo: Clare Pereira Tester

Victoria Lodge dementia care home residents and staff in Worthing come together for King Charles III’s coronation.

Victoria Lodge dementia care home residents and staff in Worthing come together for King Charles III’s coronation. Photo: Victoria Lodge

This photo was sent in by Sharon Clements of her family in Worthing.

This photo was sent in by Sharon Clements of her family in Worthing. Photo: Sharon Clements

