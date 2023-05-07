In Pictures: King Charles III's Coronation celebrations in Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham

Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing residents all took part in celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III yesterday (May 6).
Residents came together to celebrate the event with celebrations, bunting and street parties.
We’ve loved seeing pictures of your Coronation celebrations.
See the pictures of the celebrations below.
Victoria Lodge dementia care home residents and staff in Worthing come together for King Charles III’s coronation. Photo: Victoria Lodge
Littlehampton Morrisons celebrated the Kings coronation with a party. Photo: Clare Pereira Tester
This photo was sent in by Sharon Clements of her family in Worthing. Photo: Sharon Clements